Chandrapur: 62-year-old man killed in tiger attack, third such death in district this month

One more person has been killed in a tiger attack in Chandrapur district.

ONE more person has been killed in a tiger attack in Chandrapur district.

“Kashinath Pandurang Talande, aged 62 years, was killed in a wildlife (tiger) attack in the forest of Govindpur Chak village, in Sindewahi Range of Brahmapuri Forest Division around 6.30 pm. He had gone to the forest for grazing cattle,” read a press note issued by Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen on Saturday.

This was the third human death due to tiger attack in Chandrapur district this month. One death was caused by leopard attack earlier this week.

With this, the number of persons killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district this year so far has gone up to 20. Six more have been killed in leopard attacks in the district this year.

Gadchiroli district has seen five deaths while Yavatmal district had seen one death in tiger attack this year, taking the total human fatalities in tiger attacks in Vidarbha to 26.

With the Yavatmal incident reported on July 9, deaths caused by tigers in the region this month have gone up to four.