Chandrapur: 16-year-old girl ends life after gangrape: Police

A 16-YEAR old girl from a village in Chandrapur district committed suicide after she was allegedly gangraped by two men from the same village.
“The girl had gone to a farm where the two men, aged about 20 and 22, allegedly raped her on Friday. The girl reportedly returned home and wrote a suicide note. She then went to the farm and jumped into a well. We recovered the body on Saturday. We are in the process of registering an offence,” said a police inspector. Asked if the two men have been arrested, he said, “the process is on.”
