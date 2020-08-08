Chandrapur: 16-year-old girl ends life after gangrape: Police

Asked if the two men have been arrested, the police inspector said, “the process is on.” Asked if the two men have been arrested, the police inspector said, “the process is on.”

A 16-YEAR old girl from a village in Chandrapur district committed suicide after she was allegedly gangraped by two men from the same village.

“The girl had gone to a farm where the two men, aged about 20 and 22, allegedly raped her on Friday. The girl reportedly returned home and wrote a suicide note. She then went to the farm and jumped into a well. We recovered the body on Saturday. We are in the process of registering an offence,” said a police inspector. Asked if the two men have been arrested, he said, “the process is on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd