Chandrakant Patil urges Uddhav to prove Shiv Sena still committed to Hindutva agenda

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. (File) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. (File)

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove that his party still follows the agenda of Hindutva by demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, implementing the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in the state and visiting Ram Janmabhoomi.

Patil said the chief minister has taken a positive stand on the CAA in his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

“The chief minister has said the CAA is not going to have an adverse impact on anyone. He admitted it was incorrect to protest against the CAA when it’s not going to harm anybody. The Shiv Sena is against the NRC but the Union government has declared in the Lok Sabha that it was not bringing in the NRC. It’s not going to be implemented everywhere in the country,” Patil said in the city on Wednesday.

If the Shiv Sena chief agrees to our argument that the CAA is to give citizenship and not taking it away from anyone, Patil asked, “Will the chief minister implement the CAA in the state? It’s more of an appeal.”

Patil said the second thing the chief minister should do is, stop the protests against the CAA. “These agitations are wrong and should be stopped. It looks like these protests are supported by the state government. In the last five years, there was no communal tension in the state and not a single bullet was fired by the police during any protest. And suddenly now people have started coming on the streets and abusing the Prime Minister. Small children shout slogans of ‘azaadi’. If there is an attempt by a few to scare the Muslims by the CAA issue, then the chief minister should call a meeting of the leaders of the community and explain them about the Act,” he said.

Patil claimed the Congress had planned to move the Shiv Sena away from Hindutva agenda. “It was a conspiracy to get the Shiv Sena away from Hindutva agenda through greed of power in the state. The plan was to create space for the Raj Thackeray-led MNS in the vacuum created by this. We welcome the Hindutva stand adopted by the MNS. I’m a well-wisher of the Shiv Sena. I’m a Mumbaikar and know the contribution of the Shiv Sena for Mumbai… I would urge Uddhav to understand the conspiracy of the Congress…”

“The Sena chief has been repeatedly saying that his party has not given up the Hindutva agenda, then demand Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, implement the CAA in the state and visit Ayodhya on March 7,” Patil said. He said the BJP was working as a strong opposition party in the state.

