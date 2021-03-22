Chandrakant Patil, others booked for violation of Covid norms during protest against Anil Deshmukh in Pune

BJP workers, led by state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, protest at Alka talkies chowk in Pune on Sunday demanding the resignation of Anil Deshmukh. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

AN offence was registered against BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil and at least 50 other party workers under charges of unlawful assembly and violation of Covid safety norms in connection to a protest held by them seeking resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The BJP had organised statewide protests against Deshmukh on Sunday, following allegations levelled against him by senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh. In Pune, the agitation was held at Alka Talkies Chowk on Sunday afternoon. An offence was registered at Vishrambag police station late on Sunday against Patil and at least 50 other BJP functionaries and workers who were present at the protest.

Senior inspector Vijay Tikole, in-charge of Vishrambag police station, said, “An offence has been registered against Chandrakant Patil and 50 to 60 party workers in the case of the protest held at Alka Talkies Chowk. The case has been registered under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, along with the Indian Penal Code sections for unlawful assembly. Prior police permission was not taken for this rally.”

Days after he was transferred from the position of Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, who is in NIA custody currently, and some other cops to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.