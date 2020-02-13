Chandrakant Patil to continue as Maharashtra BJP chief

Chandrakant Patil had contested from Kothrud constituency in Pune district in 2019 sate polls. (File) Chandrakant Patil had contested from Kothrud constituency in Pune district in 2019 sate polls. (File)

Chandrakant Patil will continue as the Maharashtra BJP chief after party president J P Nadda approved his reappointment.

Patil was first appointed as the BJP’s state chief in July last year, just months before the Assembly election after then state president Raosaheb Danve resigned from the post following his induction into the Narendra Modi-led government in Delhi.

He had contested from Kothrud constituency in Pune district in 2019 sate polls — his first direct contest — and won by a huge margin. He hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra and belongs to the politically dominant Maratha community.

Meanwhile, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been appointed as the Mumbai unit president. Lodha will take over the post from former education minister Ashish Shelar, who served two terms (six years) as the Mumbai unit president.

The decision over the appointments has been taken ahead of the state executive meeting on February 15 and 16 in Navi Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd