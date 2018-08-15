Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law attends Rahul Gandhi’s event with CEOs, industrialists

Incidentally, Brahmani, who is married to Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh, who is the IT Minister in AP, is a regular invitee at major events in Hyderabad. Incidentally, Brahmani, who is married to Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh, who is the IT Minister in AP, is a regular invitee at major events in Hyderabad.

The presence of N Brahmani, daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, at a meeting of industrialists and CEOs with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad Tuesday, has raised eyebrows. While Naidu’s TDP and the Congress are rivals, along with Brahmani, sons of several TDP leaders including T G Bharat, son of TDP Rajya Sabha MP T G Venkatesh, and J Pavan Reddy, son of J C Diwakar Reddy, TDP Lok Sabha MP, also attended the meeting with Gandhi.

Brahmani, who is the executive director of Heritage Foods Limited owned by the Naidu family, was invited along with more than 200 industrialists, CEOs, and business heads. Incidentally, Brahmani, who is married to Naidu’s son Lokesh, who is the IT Minister in AP, is a regular invitee at major events in Hyderabad.

TDP leaders were quick to dismiss any speculation of bonhomie between the two rival parties. “T G Venkatesh and J C Diwakar Reddy are both well-known industrialists and they are not passing on the baton to their sons who are budding CEOs…and attended the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, what is wrong with that. It does not mean that TDP is cosying up to the Congress,” said a TDP leader.

After the meeting, T G Bharat told reporters that Gandhi said that if Congress came to power at the Centre, it would give special category status to AP as promised by the Congress-led UPA Government in 2014.

The presence of Brahmani, T G Bharat and J Pavan Reddy at Rahul’s meeting also comes at a time when TDP chief Naidu, after breaking ties with BJP, has rubbed shoulders with Congress leaders often. Naidu shared the stage with Gandhi at the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM; on July 20, when TDP moved a no-confidence motion against the NDA government for not fulfilling poll promises, the Congress had supported them; the TDP also supported the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election; and the Congress had also supported TDP’s Rajya Sabha MP C M Ramesh’s nomination to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

