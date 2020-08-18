Chandrababu Naidu writes to Modi, accuses Jagan of tapping phones of Oppn leaders

Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said there is a “jungle raj” in the state, accusing the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of tapping phones of political leaders and people of all sections of society.

Naidu on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order an inquiry by a competent authority into the alleged tapping of phones. The TDP chief alleged that the YSRCP and private individuals were using “sophisticated technology” and illegal software to tap the phones of Opposition leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. “The Centre should take stringent action so as to prevent the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP and some private persons from resorting to such illegal activities that pose a threat to national security,’’ he wrote.

Naidu alleged that YSRCP was using these “illegal tactics” to protect its power by intimidating opponents and dissenting voices. “If these nefarious activities were not put to an end, they would proliferate and emerge as a bigger threat to national security and sovereignty of the country as a whole. If the Governments and private persons involved in such illegal activities were not restrained, they would attack and undermine the democratic institutions….,” he wrote.

