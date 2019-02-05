Chandrababu Naidu will try to join NDA after poll results, but won’t be taken back: Amit Shah

The NDA’s doors are permanently closed for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP president Amit Shah said in a scathing attack on the TDP chief at a rally in Palasa, in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

Advertising

Shah, who launched the BJP’s campaign in the state by flagging off a “Praja Chaitanya Yatra’’, said Naidu will try to rejoin the NDA “when the BJP returns to power” after the Lok Sabha polls. “But this time, the doors are closed for him,” he asserted.

Shah said, “He (Naidu) chose to be part of the NDA when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014. But when people started expressing unhappiness with the performance of his government, and he became unpopular due to corruption (under his charge), he started blaming Modi and the Centre, claiming that nothing was done for AP.”

Naidu, the BJP chief said, is “trying to gain sympathy by blaming the BJP, but that will not work. He is making all efforts to make his son Lokesh the chief minister.”

Advertising

Alleging that Naidu has “always worked” against interests of Telugu people for “political and personal benefit”, Shah said, “He is a U-turn CM; he has been lying and misguiding the people of Andhra Pradesh… I can say for sure that when the BJP returns to power this year, Naidu will again try to join NDA but we will not take him back.”