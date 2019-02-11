Chandrababu Naidu to stage fast in Delhi today

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will stage a fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday in demand of special category status for the state and fulfilment of assurances given during its bifurcation.

Advertising

The Chief Minister will observe a fast from 8 am on Monday and submit a memorandum to the President the next day.

Naidu claimed that there was anger among the people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the long-pending demand of special category status during his visit to Guntur on Sunday. Reacting to Modi’s attack on him, Naidu said BJP leaders should understand the ire of people towards the central government.

Explained Naidu fast in Capital another bid to stay in focus Having exited the NDA and after joining forces with parties opposed to the BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to be in public eye as much as possible. His protest by fasting on Monday is an attempt to be seen as a strong regional leader in the presence of leaders of non-NDA parties who will be attending the protest in Delhi. Back home, Naidu is on slippery ground as his TDP government has not been able to show much in the name of development in the past five years.

The Chief Minister will observe the fast after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and B R Ambedkar near his statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan. Leaders of several Opposition parties are expected to extend solidarity to Naidu’s protest in Delhi.