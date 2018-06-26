Chandrababu Naidu to Nitin Gadkari: Release funds for Polavaram

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Seeking speedy release of funds from the Centre to complete the Polavaram irrigation project for “overall development of the nation”, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Monday wrote to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to clear the balance amount owed to the state.

Naidu asked the Centre to reimburse the balance irrigation component within the approved cost of the revised cost estimate (2010-11) of Rs 431.27 crore. He asked Gadkari to direct the authorities concerned to “expedite the approval of RCE of the project at the 2013-2014 price level”.

Naidu also asked the minister to permit release of funds to an extent of Rs 10,000 crore pending approval of RCE of 2013-14, which will duly clear the balance reimbursement dues of 1504.14 crore. Naidu noted a total expenditure of Rs 13,798.54 crore has been incurred on the project till the end of May 2018.

