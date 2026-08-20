Southern economy could reach $10 trillion by 2047, says Naidu, seeks more cooperation among states

At the Southern Zonal Council meeting, Naidu urged the Centre to expedite resolution of bifurcation-related issues. He also proposed a bullet-train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadAug 20, 2026 09:56 PM IST
Naidu said before listing out his state's demands before the Centre at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. (File Photo)Naidu said before listing out his state's demands before the Centre at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. (File Photo)
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Southern economy could reach $10 trillion by 2047, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday as he sought more cooperation among states in the region.

Southern states contribute around 31% to India’s GDP and are key economic forces in building Viksit Bharat, Naidu said before listing out his state’s demands before the Centre at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

At the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naidu urged the Centre to expedite resolution of bifurcation-related issues. He said Centre-state trust and mutual cooperation are essential to resolving issues.

Citing rapid development of southern states, Naidu proposed a bullet-train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He suggested running the bullet train through Kuppam, his home constituency, and called for a transport network connecting Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai.

He suggested setting up a common logistics network and dry ports across southern states while also calling for the linking of the southern power grid with the national grid.

Besides, he proposed a joint consortium of universities and skilling institutions from southern states and the setting up of a Mutual Aid Force for inter-state cooperation during disasters.

Proposing diversion of over 500 TMC of water through Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, Naidu said that it can provide a permanent solution to Tamil Nadu’s water problems. He called for coordinated efforts by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on river-water issues.

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Development of southern states is possible only through cooperation and coordination, he said. Naidu also suggested a long-term national plan for Ganga-Cauvery river linking and sought time-bound Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and approvals for river-linking projects.

Spiritual tourism circuit proposed

He suggested creation of a common spiritual tourism circuit connecting Tirupati with Kashi (Varanasi), Ayodhya and Char Dham.

The Schedule IX and X institutions under the AP Reorganisation Act remain unresolved even after 12 years, Naidu said, while acknowledging that Polavaram Project, South Coast Railway Zone, and Amaravati projects are taking shape with Centre’s support. He sought approval for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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