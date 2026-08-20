Southern economy could reach $10 trillion by 2047, says Naidu, seeks more cooperation among states

Naidu said before listing out his state's demands before the Centre at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. (File Photo)

Southern economy could reach $10 trillion by 2047, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday as he sought more cooperation among states in the region.

Southern states contribute around 31% to India’s GDP and are key economic forces in building Viksit Bharat, Naidu said before listing out his state’s demands before the Centre at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

At the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naidu urged the Centre to expedite resolution of bifurcation-related issues. He said Centre-state trust and mutual cooperation are essential to resolving issues.

Citing rapid development of southern states, Naidu proposed a bullet-train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He suggested running the bullet train through Kuppam, his home constituency, and called for a transport network connecting Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai.