Chandrababu Naidu seeks Rs 1,200 crores from Centre as interim relief for cyclone affected districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is camping in the cyclone-affected area, has sought Rs 1,200 crores interim relief for two most affected districts, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said that cyclone `Titli’ hit the two districts in the early hours of October 11 with wind speeds of up to 165 kms an hour and brought heavy rainfall ranging from 10 cm to 43 cms in the two districts. Follow LIVE updates here

“The cyclone has devastated these districts and left huge damage to properties, infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture crops, and houses resulting in distress and misery to the people. The cost of the damaged properties, infrastructure and other related sectors has been tentatively worked out to be around Rs 2,800 crores. The State Government has already started rescue and relief operations on a war footing. In view of the severe damage, I request the Government of India to liberally and expeditiously sanction the relief,’’ Naidu wrote in the letter.

The state government has sought an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crores to be released immediately.

Cyclone `Titli’, which made landfall between Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha, uprooted electricity poles, damaged minor irrigation sources and flattened standing crops. Palasa, located 80 kms from Srikakulam city, bore the brunt of the cyclone.

The chief minister who has been camping at Palasa, a town in Srikakulam district, since Friday has said that he will leave after normalcy is restored in the district.

The loss to electricity department is estimated at Rs 500 crores; Roads and Buildings: Rs 100 crores; Panchayati Raj: Rs 100 crores; agriculture: Rs 800 crores; horticulture: Rs 1,000 crores; animal husbandry: Rs 50 crores; fisheries: Rs 50 crores; rural water supply: Rs 100 crores and irrigation: Rs 100 crores.

Seven persons died in Srikakulam and one person died in Vizianagaram district, mainly due to house or tree collapse as the cyclone made landfall. The chief minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased.

