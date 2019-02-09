Chandrababu Naidu demands independent investigation into Rafale deal

Upping the ante against Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday demanded an independent investigation into the Rafale deal. He said the PM’s silence on the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal and reports on the possibility of India’s biggest defence scam directly involving the PMO, speaks volumes about the BJP government’s destructive decisions.

The TDP chief further attacked the PM, saying that PMO’s intervention in Rafale deal is a disrespect to the nation. He was quoted by ANI as saying, “We will do a peaceful Gandhian protest with yellow and black shirt/ballons,” adding that the PM is weakening states and constitutional institutions.

“Tomorrow is a dark day. PM Modi is going to witness the injustice done to Andhra by him. Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won’t speak a word against him. It proves their collusion,” he added.

With the spotlight returning to the Rafale deal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and rocking proceedings in the House, political parties across the spectrum have taken on the ruling dispensation over the issue. Defending the government, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all the documents and information have already been presented and that Congress is ‘flogging a dead horse’. “They are flogging a dead horse… when periodically, PMO enquires about the progress of any work (it) cannot be construed as interference.”