Chandrababu Naidu met with protests at Amravati

As former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a day-long protest against the Jagan Reddy government for stalling works at Amravati, he was met with protests from a group of farmers who alleged they were cheated in the name of developing a new capital city.

Advertising

Protesters carrying black placards and flex banners, raised slogans against the leader of Opposition on Thursday.

They accused him of failing to develop Amaravati despite thousands of farmers voluntarily giving away their fertile land during the land pooling drive.

The police said a stone and a slipper were hurled at the bus in which Naidu was travelling.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: During the protest by farmers supporting YSRCP today, a slipper was hurled at the bus carrying former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as it was passing near Venkatapalem, on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/0Wyi3PjQTr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

A large posse of police personnel was posted to prevent untoward incidents as the TDP too mobilised some farmers who supported the capital city. The TDP alleged Rs 17 crore was spent on refurbishing the Chief Minister’s residence while zero was spent on the capital city.

with PTI inputs