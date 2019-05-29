Toggle Menu
Chandrababu Naidu looks back to plan ahead: Even NTR lost; don’t lose heart, will return strongerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chandrababu-naidu-looks-back-to-plan-ahead-even-ntr-lost-dont-lose-heart-will-return-stronger-5753468/

Chandrababu Naidu looks back to plan ahead: Even NTR lost; don’t lose heart, will return stronger

Naidu said he will soon analyse the election results and take opinion and feedback from party workers and booth-level leaders.

andhra pradesh elections, chandrababu naidu, ysr jagan reddy, chandrababu naidu TDP, Indian express
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday brushed aside the party’s rout in the elections and said that even a great leader like late party founder N T Rama Rao — or NTR, as he is called — had suffered defeat but did not lose heart.

Emphasising that the next five years will be crucial for the party, Naidu told party workers and leaders: “We have to introspect what went wrong and should come back stronger than before. It is not going to be easy, with the YSRCP in power with full majority, but I hope we will make a strong comeback.”

READ | TDP will play role of constructive opposition: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu also said he will soon analyse the election results and take opinion and feedback from party workers and booth-level leaders.

Advertising

Naidu and son Lokesh attended an event to celebrate NTR’s birth anniversary at the party office in Guntur, the first public function after the the TDP was decimated in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Explained: Why Naidu’s TDP has suffered humiliating defeat in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh

On NTR, Naidu said: “He did not lose heart (after electoral setback), and we also should not. We should take NTR’s inspiration, move forward, and continue to work for the people. NTR was not just a great leader but is ‘shakti’ (power) for all of us. He left his film career and got into politics to serve the people.”

Addressing the large number of TDP activists and supporters who came to the party office, Naidu said: “We respect the people’s mandate and we should move forward. Let us fight back and regain our position in the next elections. The TDP will be a responsible Opposition party until then.”

Lokesh Naidu, who lost the polls from Mangalgiri Assembly constituency, said the party will support all TDP workers and will even continue the life insurance scheme for all TDP workers. “We should learn lessons from the defeat and start preparing for the local body polls,” he said.

The TDP usually organises a week-long “Mahanadu”, or conclave, to celebrate NTR Jayanthi on May 28 but this year the event was cancelled since there was not much time after the election results were declared. Instead, party leaders pointed out, celebrations were held at party offices across the state, with the main programme organised in Guntur.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sukhbir Badal at party meet: ‘BJP workers chant Modi’s name, did you ever chant mine’
2 TMC ‘weakened’, CPM opens party offices closed since 2011 defeat
3 TMC looks at Bangla to reinvent itself, take on BJP