Chandrababu Naidu: Jagan taking revenge against Oppn for exposing corruption

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused the incumbent CM, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, of “taking revenge” against Opposition leaders for exposing the ruling YSRCP’s “massive corruption”.

Addressing an online meeting of TDP’s elected representatives and village committee in-charges, Naidu claimed that ever since Jagan was elected the CM, he only promoted his own companies and was robbing the state of its natural resources.

Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRCP gave the rights of limestone mines worth Rs 1,300 crore to Jagan’s own firms, claiming that the CM had been collecting Rs 5,000 crore through commissions from liquor brands. He alleged that cement for executing government projects was being purchased from Jagan’s company.

He also claimed that scams worth hundreds of crores were committed during the purchase of coronavirus kits, masks and bleaching powder.

The former CM also accused the current regime of slapping false cases against TDP leaders, pointing to the booking of former state finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and home minister N Chinarajappa on Friday for attending the alleged second marriage of a party legislator’s son.

Due to false cases and harassment, Naidu claimed, former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was forced to end his life. He also alleged that nine TDP activists were murdered and false cases were filed against 60 TDP leaders. Seven TDP leaders were forced to commit suicide, Naidu said.

Naidu also claimed that Jagan had targeted the families of TDP leaders K Atchannaidu in North Andhra and J C Prabhakar family in Rayalaseema because they did not “surrender to his inducements to change parties”.

The TDP chief claimed that ever since he went to jail, Jagan held a grudge against others and was taking his “revenge” against opposition leaders even during the “dangerous coronavirus times”. He claimed that Jagan was using Covid-19 for “harassment of political rivals”.

“It is nothing but sadism to say the ongoing arrests were just a trailer while the real cinema lay ahead. If false cases and arrests look like cinema, then there is no greater political bankruptcy than that of YSRCP,” Naidu said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.