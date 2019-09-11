Ahead of TDP rally, Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh under house arrest

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh Wednesday were placed under house arrest, hours before the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally in Guntur, news agency ANI reported. Alleging that hundreds of families have been forced to flee from their villages due to frequent attacks by YSR Congress Party wrokers, Naidu had called for a huge rally at Atmakur today.

Earlier this morning, TDP leaders and workers who were trying to go to Naidu’s residence were stopped by police and were taken into preventive custody, the agency added.

Tempers in Guntur were already high, with the state police imposing Section 144 in Palanadu area since yesterday.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, however, had said that it would not allow the TDP leaders to disturb peace in the state. “Action would be taken against anyone trying to create a law and order situation,” state Home Minister M Sucharita said.

In a counter to the TDP rally, YSRCP MLAs Ambati Rambabu and A Ramakrishna Reddy announced a march in Atmakur from the YSRCP office in Guntur to highlight alleged attacks on party workers during the TDP regime. “Naidu is indulging in dirty politics. He is instigating people by calling the rally,” Rambabu said.

The TDP has claimed that eight party members have been killed by YSRCP leaders in the last four months. “About 500 TDP workers, activists and sympathisers have been attacked by YSRCP leaders till now,” former TDP minister Kalava Srinivasulu claimed.

The ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally was scheduled to see the participation of victims of alleged attacks along with thousands of TDP workers. Naidu has also set up a rehabilitation centre at the TDP headquarters at Guntur to provide help, including legal assistance, to victims, especially of Palnadu region, where the TDP alleged that 500 families have been forced out of their homes by YSRCP members.

Over the last few days, dozens of families have arrived at the TDP headquarters at Guntur, saying that they were forced to flee as YSRCP workers were attacking them.