Jagan Mohan Reddy is ‘acting like a psycho’: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for “acting like a psycho” and implementing “anti-people policies,” ANI reported. Naidu also accused the newly-formed YSRCP government of filing “illegal cases” against leaders belonging to other parties.

“The YSRCP government is implementing anti-people policies while illegal cases are being filed against leaders of other parties. I am good to people who are good to me but Jaganmohan Reddy is acting like a psycho,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ever since the YSRCP government came to power in May this year, the TDP has claimed that eight party members have been killed by the former party’s workers.

Last month, Naidu and his son were placed under house arrest when the duo was about to leave to lead a rally at Atmakur in Guntur to protest against the alleged attacks by YSRCP workers against TDP workers.