Chandrababu Naidu booked for claims on N440K variant of virus

The Andhra Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for spreading “misinformation” about the N440K variant of the coronavirus.

Acting on a Guntur-based lawyer’s complaint, a case was registered against Naidu and others for allegedly telling reporters that the N440K variant which originated in Andhra Pradesh has a higher rate of spreading and is 10 to 15 times more dangerous than the original strain.

A similar complaint was lodged against Naidu in Kurnool last week.

The FIR, registered under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the IPC, accuses Naidu of spreading rumours which may cause more deaths due to fear in the state. It also states that Naidu’s statements caused ill-will between the people of Andhra Pradesh and people of other states.

Naidu said the state government is booking cases against those speaking out against the way the Covid-19 situation is being handled in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Health Department has said there is no scientific evidence to establish that the N440K variant was more infectious than others.

10-day lockdown in Telangana from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to implement a 10-day lockdown in the state to combat the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The lockdown will be in place from 10 am on Wednesday to May 22.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) released after a cabinet meeting said a relaxation has been granted for “all activities” from 6 am to 10 am each day.

According to the statement, the Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procuring Covid-19 vaccines.

On Monday, Telanagna had reported 4,826 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths. —ENS