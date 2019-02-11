Modi behaves like prime minister of Pakistan: Arvind Kejriwal

As opposition leaders once again gather in New Delhi, extending support to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his day-long fast demanding special status for his state, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a verbal war on prime minister Narendra Modi saying he behaves like ‘prime minister of Pakistan.’

“A Prime Minister is prime minister of the nation, not of a party. The way he treats government of opposition parties in other states, it’s like he is not the Prime Minister of India, but Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Kejriwal said at Andhra Bhawan where Naidu is sitting on fast. Kejriwal was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Azad Singh. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

“It is very sad that the CM of Andhra and the people have to sit on a dharna in Delhi leaving their state and it raises a question on the federal structure of our country. The prime minister had publicly announced he will give special status to Andhra but he is famous for speaking lies globally. Whatever he says he never fulfils it. Amit Shah had once even said that whatever they say, are just jumla,” Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.

“Prime Minister had promised the special status for Andhra in Tirupati temple, but he does not fulfil promises made to the god as well,” Kejriwal added while extending his and his party’s support to Naidu.

Earlier in the day, Naidu launched a tirade against the BJP-led central government, alleging that the prime minister was not following ‘raj dharma’ by denying the state special status.

Live from my day-long hunger strike against the central government, New Delhi. #DharmaPorataDeeksha #APDemandsJusti… https://t.co/YGcWFQPP63 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 11, 2019

Naidu, who began a day-long fast at Andhra Bhavan demanding that the Centre fulfil all promises made during AP’s bifurcation in 2014, warned that Modi would be “taught a lesson” if he made personal attacks against the people of his state. “(Former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee said ‘raj dharma’ was not followed in Gujarat (during the 2002 riots). Now, ‘raj dharma’ is not being followed in case of Andhra Pradesh. We have been denied what was rightfully ours,” he claimed.