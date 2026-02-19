One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Chandrababu Naidu’s aggressive blueprint for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu, who is flying to Jaipur Thursday evening to attend a wedding, will arrive Friday morning at the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam and will participate in a 9.30 am plenary session titled ‘AI Accelerators: Fueling India’s Economic Growth’ along with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasada and representatives from TCS.
Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government will sign agreements aimed at strengthening AI infrastructure and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. The government will enter into an MoU with IBM to provide skills training in AI, quantum technology and cybersecurity to one million youth in the state, while another agreement will be signed with UNICC for the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence.
The state will also sign an MoU with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELT) for setting up a Quantum AI university in Andhra Pradesh. IIT Madras will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Government to establish an Artificial Intelligence Tutor initiative, while NVIDIA will partner in setting up AI Living Labs in the state.
Later, the chief minister will meet Quantela Inc. Executive Chairman Sridhar Gadhi. He will participate in a roundtable organised by the World Economic Forum on the theme “Competitiveness through Artificial Intelligence”, along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende.
Naidu will also meet a delegation from the United Kingdom at the summit venue. He will hold discussions with UK Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan, UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Minister Counsellor for Climate, Science and Technology Sally Taylor on various collaborative initiatives.
In the afternoon, Naidu will hold separate meetings with Aramco India Managing Director Abdulrahman AiTukair, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Autodesk AI Head Mike Haley.
