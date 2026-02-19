One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Chandrababu Naidu’s aggressive blueprint for Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government will sign agreements aimed at strengthening AI infrastructure and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo)

Seeking to get the best out of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has scheduled power-packed meetings with tech honchos Friday.

Naidu, who is flying to Jaipur Thursday evening to attend a wedding, will arrive Friday morning at the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam and will participate in a 9.30 am plenary session titled ‘AI Accelerators: Fueling India’s Economic Growth’ along with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasada and representatives from TCS.

Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government will sign agreements aimed at strengthening AI infrastructure and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. The government will enter into an MoU with IBM to provide skills training in AI, quantum technology and cybersecurity to one million youth in the state, while another agreement will be signed with UNICC for the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence.