Chandra Grahan 2026 Timings in India: City-wise Total Lunar Eclipse Start and End Time in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and More

Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2026 Start and End Timings in India: The first total lunar eclipse of 2026 will occur on March 3, offering sky watchers a striking celestial spectacle. In India, the event is known as Chandra Grahan and can be observed safely with the naked eye. No special equipment is required — only a clear sky and an unobstructed view of the horizon.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2026 LIVE: Check Timings, live stream, and other details here

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon’s surface. As the alignment progresses, the Moon may appear dimmer and gradually take on a reddish hue — a phenomenon commonly referred to as a “Blood Moon”.