Sidhu Moosewala murder: the singer-gangster bonhomie in Punjab

With six million followers on Instagram, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh had performed his show at the Ropar jail in front of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2014. Aulakh had demanded security soon after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala claiming that he received threat from Davinder Bambiha gang, which allegedly wants to take revenge of Moosewala’s murder.

After his show in jail, making an Instagram post with a picture of the performance, Aulakh had said, “Show ta bahut laye ya par jail ch kal pehli var laya. Kal c ji apna show Ropar jail wich mere veer Lawrence Bishnoi hora kol, Nale Rabb mere yaara te mehar kre jaldi ehh sab bahar aoan. (I have had many shows. But yesterday’s show was for my brother Lawrence Bishnoi. May God bless my friends and they may come out of jail soon.)”

There is another video from 2013 in which Vicky Middukhera and Lawrence Bishnoi are seen together. The video is about electing president of student body and Bishnoi was announced president of a Chandigarh college on behalf of Student Organisation Punjab University (SOPU).

In a recent video, a famous Punjabi female singer was also seen thanking Lawrance Bishnoi for organising a show, in which she was performing.

It is a known fact in music industry of Punjab that many singers have links with gangsters directly or indirectly.

“Sometimes gangsters are fans of some singer. In other cases, singers pay to the gangsters for their protection from other gangsters in exchange of a ransom. What happened with Moosewala could happen with any of us,” said a singer.

He added that close associates of gangsters also move with big politicians and maintain good links with police officers.

“Very few Punjabi singers and actors have condemned Moosewala’s murder vocally. Most of them have either remained silent or extended formal condolences on social media. They haven’t even visited the family as they don’t want to offend any gang,” the singer added.

