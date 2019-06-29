High drama at Chandigarh general house meeting: Satish Kainth calls Mayor Rajesh Kalia corrupt

Mayor Rajesh Kalia on Friday asked marshals to shunt out councilor Satish Kainth from the general House meeting after they got into an argument when the latter sought the status of inquiry over Kalia’s alleged involvement in getting his personal house revamped from MC funds. Kalia told the marshals, “Dekh kya rahe ho…Nikaal ke bahar fenko isse” (What are you looking at?… Throw him out).

Advertising

Kainth was suspended for a day from the House. This is the first time in 12 years that a councilor has been suspended and marshals have been asked to take him out.

During the meeting, Kainth had initially raised the issue of inter-departmental transfers of junior engineers within the MC. As one of the JEs who was transferred was the one who had leveled allegations on Kalia of forcing him to revamp his personal house from MC funds, Kainth asked the MC Commissioner what was the status of the inquiry.

Commissioner KK Yadav then informed that he had sent the case to UT Administration for clarification since the mayor was the head of the institution and officials had refused to conduct an inquiry on him.As the matter heated up, Kalia raised questions on Kainth saying “ teen mahine jail mein kaun reh k aaya tha (Who was the one who spent three months in jail).”

Advertising

Kainth then called the mayor corrupt. He said that the entire MC was corrupt.As other BJP councilors started saying that Kainth’s behavior was not right, Kalia then in a raised voice called the marshals to shunt him out of the assembly hall where the meeting was going on. Kainth then had to leave the house as marshals took him away.

Congress councilors Devinder Singh Babla and Gurbax Rawat got up and stated that this was wrong on Mayor Kalia’s part. Saying that they won’t sit in the house if such kind of a thing is done with their fellow councilor, both of them went out.

Babla came back again and said, “Mayor sahab main to aapko acha maanta tha…theek hai wo zada keh gaya…par ab usse wapis bula lo…Aap Sood (Arun Sood) sahab ki mat suno…apna faisla lo ,” he said.

To this, Kalia replied, “Wo ek ek karke mere kapde utaarta jaaye…main apne garebaan bhi na bachaun.”BJP councilor Anil Dubey also said that Kalia should respect the chair of Mayor and call Kainth. Councillor Ravi Kant supported Mayor saying that Kainth can come but apologise to the Mayor.

Babla called Kainth but the latter refused to come and went home.Kainth and Kalia have been sharing cold vibes ever since the two fought against each other for the Mayor’s post, while both were in the BJP. After losing the Mayoral elections, Kainth quit BJP and joined Congress.

Decisions in meeting

* Review issue of 50 percent exemption of property tax exemption given to defense personnel. The House will send the case to UT administration to allow 100 percent exemption.

* Charges to be levied for using public toilets in the city.

* A special meeting of the general house will be called on July 8 to discuss the paid parking issue

* After inter-departmental transfers within the MC, the Commissioner stated that those who employees who do not join before 5 pm on Friday, will be placed under suspension

* Commissioner told councilors not to use employees as “political tools.”