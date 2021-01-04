scorecardresearch
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Chandigarh: Unable to reach consensus, city BJP unit to declare its mayoral candidate today

Considering that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled this year, BJP wants to field someone from the colonies to woo the vote bank.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | January 4, 2021 5:29:28 am
Arun Sood, Chandigarh bjp, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, BJP chandigarh Mayoral candidate, Chandigarh Mayoral candidate elections, indian express newsSources said that Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Jagtar Jagga, Shakti Devshali are in the fray. (Representational)

Despite being in the majority, the BJP has been unable to reach a consensus about their Mayoral candidate, and will make the announcement on Monday, only a few hours before the nominations.

Sources said BJP President Arun Sood is not in the fray, and had dropped his name, saying others should also be given a chance.

Sources said that Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Jagtar Jagga, Shakti Devshali are in the fray.

The mayor elections are scheduled to take place on January 8. The Congress has already announced that councillor Devinder Singh Babla will be their Mayoral candidate.

Raj Bala Malik is the present Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

