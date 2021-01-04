Chandigarh: Unable to reach consensus, city BJP unit to declare its mayoral candidate today

Sources said that Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Jagtar Jagga, Shakti Devshali are in the fray. (Representational)

Despite being in the majority, the BJP has been unable to reach a consensus about their Mayoral candidate, and will make the announcement on Monday, only a few hours before the nominations.

Sources said BJP President Arun Sood is not in the fray, and had dropped his name, saying others should also be given a chance.

Considering that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled this year, BJP wants to field someone from the colonies to woo the vote bank.

The mayor elections are scheduled to take place on January 8. The Congress has already announced that councillor Devinder Singh Babla will be their Mayoral candidate.

Raj Bala Malik is the present Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.