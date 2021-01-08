Chandigarh to get its new Mayor today

BJP's official candidate Ravi Kant Sharma has earlier announced that he will not impose any taxes if he is voted to power.

Chandigarh is set to get its new Mayor– most likely from the BJP which has a majority in the UT civic body– with BJP’s Ravi Kant Sharma and Congress’s Devinder Singh Babla in fray.

The elections for the post of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held 11 am. While BJP has fielded Ravi Kant Sharma for Mayor, Mahesh Inder Sidhu for Senior Deputy Mayor and Farmila for Deputy Mayor, the Congress has fielded Devinder Babla for Mayor, Ravinder Gujral for Senior Deputy Mayor and Satish Kainth for Deputy Mayor.

Ahead of the polls, senior BJP leaders met its councillors to reportedly ensure that no cross voting takes place. Incharge of affairs of Punjab and Chandigarh Dushyant Gautam arrived in the city on Thursday and will be present in the audience gallery to supervise the party councillors during the polls. Sources said that the BJP councillors have been warned that they may lose their ticket for the coming Municipal elections in case of cross voting.

Three days back, a BJP councillor had announced his resignation, while a rebel councillor had even filed the nomination for the Mayor post independently. However, the nomination was rejected on technical grounds. The polls is said to be crucial for BJP councillor and state Chief Arun Sood as it is the first Mayoral election after he assumed the charge as BJP UT President.

Congress candidate and leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla said, “I can say that I will win and live up to the expectations. If I do not perform, I will resign.”

Meanwhile, in the BJP office, ladoos and garlands were being bought, reckoning a victory. Furthermore, hoardings with the images of BJP Chief Arun Sood and MP Kirron Kher were also installed outside Kamlam- the party headquarter in Sector 33.

BJP’s official candidate Ravi Kant Sharma has earlier announced that he will not impose any taxes if he is voted to power.

Originally from Una district of Himachal Pradesh, Sharma (53) is the councillor from sectors 16, 17 and 22. He was elected as councillor for the first time in 2016.

A mayor is elected from amongst the elected representatives in the General House. To become a mayor, a candidate needs 14 votes out of 27.

The nine nominated councillors do not have voting rights. One vote is that of MP Kher, who is the ex-officio member of the House. Of the 26 elected councillors, BJP has a majority with 20 councillors. There are five Congress councillors.