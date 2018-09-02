Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Book Badal, ex-DGP within 15 days or will quit as MLA: AAP leader HS Phoolka

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: September 2, 2018 12:22:59 am
Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) HS Phoolka Saturday said that he will resign as MLA on September 16 if the state government did not book former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and retired DGP Sumedh Singh Saini within the next 15 days. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, Phoolka said that the five cabinet ministers who raised the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and deaths due to police firing should ensure that the Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, is forced to act in the matter.

“Sukhjinder Randhawa, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manpreet Singh Badal and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa should get a case of murder registered against Badal and Saini else they should resign from their posts,” Phoolka said.

“Membership of the assembly is a very small thing. You would recall that Congress MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki had also resigned as MLA during the previous government after incidents of sacrilege occurred. We have to answer to the people of Punjab. We cannot just make speeches and sit down,” he said.

Poolka said that the policemen who fired at the protestors in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan were no less than “gangsters” as they had not followed due procedure. He also said that the government had only booked junior-level police officers and no seniors and the action was just an eyewash.

