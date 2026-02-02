At 90, Dalai Lama wins first-ever Grammy Award; says it is a ‘recognition of shared universal responsibility’

At 90, the Dalai Lama has added a remarkable new accolade to his lifetime of honours, earning his first Grammy Award at the 68th edition of the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The Tibetan spiritual leader won in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category for his spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The award was accepted on his behalf by musician Rufus Wainwright, who collaborated on the project and described it as an honour and a privilege to be part of the work. Meditations blends the Dalai Lama’s reflections on compassion, peace, mindfulness and the interconnectedness of humanity with musical elements, featuring contributions from a range of artists and rooted in Hindustani classical influences.

‘Receive this recognition with humility’

In a statement shared by his office, the Dalai Lama said he views the Grammy Award not as a personal triumph but as a “recognition of shared universal responsibility”. “I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility… I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely,” he stated.

This historic win comes after the album was nominated in late 2025, a milestone that drew global attention to his work beyond spiritual and philosophical circles. The nomination itself was celebrated as a rare recognition of a spiritual leader in one of the world’s most prestigious entertainment awards.

Although this is the Dalai Lama’s first Grammy win, it is far from his first major recognition. Over the decades, the 14th Dalai Lama, born Tenzin Gyatso, has been honoured with numerous prestigious awards for his advocacy of peace, nonviolence, and cross-cultural understanding.

One of his most notable awards came early in his career when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his lifelong commitment to nonviolent struggle for the liberation of Tibet and his efforts to promote peace and human values around the world. In addition to the Nobel Prize, his list of honours includes the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion in 2012, recognising his contributions to spiritual understanding and human flourishing.

The Dalai Lama has also received academic honours, such as Doctor Honoris Causa degrees from institutions around the world, including universities in the United States, Italy and India, reflecting his influence on global education and interfaith dialogue.

Other awards include the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in the United States and the Syedna Qutbuddin Harmony Prize in India, highlighting his international stature as a moral and spiritual leader.