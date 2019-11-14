Chandigarh: Vehicle hits CM Amarinder Singh’s adviser’s escort Gypsy, constable hurt

An unidentified vehicle hit the escort vehicle of Punjab Chief Minister’s adviser, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal on Tuesday afternoon, at airport road while he was returning to Chandigarh. Chahal escaped unhurt but one of the constables in his security was hurt in the accident. Police registered a case but no arrest has been made yet.

The complainant in the case, constable Varinder Singh, stated that Chahal’s convoy was going from Patiala to Chandigarh. When it neared Aero City, a Mahindra pick-up van hit the escort gypsy from rear. “The impact was so powerful that our gypsy hit the Land Cruiser SUV in which Chahal was travelling. Nobody was hurt in the accident but I received an injury on my leg,” said constable Varinder Singh, adding that the pick-up van did not have any number plate.

Police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief damage to the property of fifty rupees) of the Indian

Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 183, 184 and 192 of Motor Vehicle Act at the Sohana police station.