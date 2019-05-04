Chandigarh: Soldier killed in Pulwama, parents duped of Rs 1.50 lakh

An unknown man dressed in the uniform of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) having nameplate of A S Meenu with 92nd Battalion of CRPF in Delhi cheated the parents of a Pulwama terrorist attack martyr, Kulwinder Singh, at Rauli village near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district. Kulwinder’s parents were cheated of Rs 1.50 lakh on the pretext of providing them financial assistance of Rs 29 lakh, one fuel station on Thursday.

The conman, who had claimed that he is a native of Rajasthan, also took away the motorcycle and cell phone of martyr’s father, Darshan Singh, 59. The Punjab Police have lodged an FIR and started the investigation.

Ropar SSP Swapan Sharma said, “The motorcycle of Darshan Singh was found abandoned near Bhinder Nagar in Ropar. And the white Indica taxi along with its driver, who were used by the conman, also traced. The driver is not found involved in the crime. The conman will be arrested shortly. We have obtained conman’s CCTV camera footage.” Sources said the conman hired the taxi from near Ropar bus stand.

Kulwinder Singh, the only child of his parents, had joined 92nd Battalion CRPF in 2014. He was martyred along with at least 40 other CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14. The conman arrived at the martyr’s house in a white Taxi around 7.30 am on Thursday.

Darshan Singh said, “The man was dressed in CRPF uniform having one star on his shoulders. He introduced himself as an ASI A L Meenu of 92nd battalion of CRPF. He was carrying plenty of forms and told me that CRPF decided to give us Rs 29 lakh and one fuel station. He said to get Rs 29 lakh in our account, we will have to withdraw and transfer the cash already in our account. I agreed. I, mother of Kulwinder, Amrit Kaur along with ASI of CRPF went to State Bank of India branch at Nurpur Bedi. The conman initially tried to make a voucher of Rs 20 lakh but bank officials refused it due to the code of conduct. Then he made a voucher of Rs 5 lakh, which was also rejected. Finally, he encashed Rs 1.50 lakh by making three vouchers of Rs 50,000 each.”

Sanjay Singh, a relative of Darshan Singh, said, “Before taking Kulwinder’s parents to bank, the conman changed his uniform and wore plain clothes at their house. His uniform has been seized by the Punjab Police. After encashing Rs 1.50 lakh, the conman persuaded Darshan Singh to go with him to the local court for preparing some affidavits. They left Amarjeet Kaur at SBI. At the court complex, the conman told my uncle that he will bring Amarjeet Kaur back. Since he claimed his phone was not working, he took my uncle’s cell phone. After half an hour, when the man did not return, Darshan Singh realised that he was cheated. He approached the local police and lodged an FIR.”

A case was registered at the Nurpur Bedi police station.