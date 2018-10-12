Chandigarh: Sikh women exempted from wearing helmets

The decision came after Sikh bodies, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made a representation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The decision came after Sikh bodies, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made a representation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Home Ministry issued directions Thursday exempting Sikh women in Chandigarh from wearing helmets. The decision came after Sikh bodies, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made a representation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Home Ministry has advised the Chandigarh administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear while driving two-wheelers in the Union Territory.

“We had appealed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and I am glad that the Home Ministry has agreed to our demand,” said Badal.

Several Sikh organisations have lauded the move. A SAD party office bearer said that wearing any kind of hat is strictly prohibited in the code of conduct for Sikhs.

The Delhi government’s transport department issued a notification on June 4, 1999, to carry out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women “whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear”.

The rule was further amended through another notification dated August 28, 2014, whereby the word “women” was replaced by “Sikh women”.

