Toggle Menu
Chandigarh: Priyanka Gandhi fails to broker peacehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chandigarh-priyanka-gandhi-fails-to-broker-peace-5839000/

Chandigarh: Priyanka Gandhi fails to broker peace

In a cabinet reshuffle on June 6, Amarinder had divested Sidhu of his Local Bodies and Tourism and Culture Affairs portfolios citing non-performance and assigned him the Power and New and Renewable Energy department.

Captain Amrinder Singh, Sidhu-Amrinder stalemate, Sidhu, Capatain Amrinder Singh, Cabinate reshuffle, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka intevention Sidhu-Amrinder, Punjab politics, Punjab news, Indian Express news
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh addressing media persons during a press conference after Congress won 8 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab, in Chandigarh on Thursday, May 23 2019. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The stalemate between Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to end with Chief Minister yet to take call on his Cabinet colleague’s resignation with even efforts made by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to break the ice between the two coming to a naught.

In a cabinet reshuffle on June 6, Amarinder had divested Sidhu of his Local Bodies and Tourism and Culture Affairs portfolios citing non-performance and assigned him the Power and New and Renewable Energy department. Sidhu, however, didn’t assume charge and resigned from the cabinet on Monday.

Amarinder, who was in Delhi earlier this week, had said Tuesday he would decide on Sidhu’s resignation after going through the contents of the letter once he reached Chandigarh. He returned to Chandigarh Wednesday evening but was yet to take a call on Sidhu’s fate.

Sources in Congress told The Indian Express that Priyanka tried to intervene between the warring duo during Amarinder’s stay in Delhi. Sidhu also met her in Delhi on Thursday. “But her intervention has not helped. Both are sticking to their guns,” said a senior Congress leader privy to discussions.

Captain Amrinder Singh, Sidhu-Amrinder stalemate, Sidhu, Capatain Amrinder Singh, Cabinate reshuffle, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka intevention Sidhu-Amrinder, Punjab politics, Punjab news, Indian Express news

Advertising

It is learnt that as a compromise pact, she told Sidhu that he can be offered one more department along with the power portfolio. Sidhu, however, refused to say that if he accepts the power department, it would send out the message that he has accepted the “non-performer tag” given to him by the CM.

On the other hand, Amarinder is learnt to have told Priyanka that if he budged and gave back the local bodies department to Sidhu, it will not send the right message across. Other ministers who were stripped of their departments would start defying the CM and it would become a never-ending problem. Also, an argument was put across that it was the CM’s prerogative to change portfolios.

Sidhu is also learnt to have told Priyanka that he was singled out, as several other ministers who could not perform politically as well as administratively were “rewarded” with better departments.

Sources close to Sidhu said it was almost final that he will not join the power department unless he is given back the local bodies department, which is highly unlikely. In this scenario the CM has only two options, either to accept the resignation or withdraw Sidhu’s portfolio, hand it to some other minister or overtake it himself. It remains to be seen what is in store for Sidhu.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation letter
2 Odisha’s tourism sector loses Rs 732 crore in aftermath of Cyclone Fani
3 J&K: Rajnath pays tribute to soldiers at Dras war memorial ahead of Operation Vijay anniversary