Mohali woman attacks man with iron rod after their cars collide

A Mohali woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking a 29-year-old man with an iron rod after they entered into an argument following a collision between their cars in Chandigarh.

The woman, identified as Sheetal Sharma (25) of Phase-10, attacked Nitish Kumar. He was taken to GMCH 32 and Nitish’s medical examination confirmed severe injuries on his hands.

“Prima facie, the girl was at fault. She attacked him unnecessarily. A case was registered against her at Industrial Area police station under IPC section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide),” SSP, UT, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said.

Nitish Kumar was returning from PGI in his Santro car and going towards Baltana to drop his relatives, which included four children and two women. Sheetal was in her white color SX4, which was being driven by her. She was accompanied by her maternal aunt.

“Sheetal was reversing her car on the wrong side. It was hit by the Santro car from the rear side. Nitish Kumar, stepped out of his car and asked the white color car occupants to not drive the car on this road. It triggered heated arguments following which Sheetal pulled a rod from her car. She hit the driver repeatedly. A passerby made a call at police control room. As a police party rushed on the spot, Sheetal tried to justify her act,” a police officer said.

Sudhir Kumar, one of the eyewitness, said, “Apparently, Sheetal wanted to take left turn on a slip road but she went straight. As she realized that she had went forward, she took a reverse. In the meantime, Nitish’s Santro came and a small collision took place.”