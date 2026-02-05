A step-by-step guide to Chandigarh MC One Pass as it crosses 2,000-subscriber mark

The digital monthly parking pass was launched by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on January 27. It allows unlimited parking in all MC-managed parking lots across the city at a flat rate of 250 for two-wheelers and 500 for four-wheelers

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Chandigarh Updated: Feb 5, 2026
Under the scheme, the monthly pass will be valid across all parking sites managed by the MCThe MC One Pass is a digital monthly parking pass launched by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on January 27, 2026. It. (File Photo)
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s digital parking initiative, MC One Pass, has crossed the 2,000-subscriber mark within weeks of its launch, indicating a steady shift among city commuters towards cashless and subscription-based parking.

Introduced to streamline parking operations at municipal parking sites, the scheme allows users to park vehicles on a monthly basis at fixed rates of Rs 250 for two-wheelers and ₹500 for four-wheelers.

MC officials said the uptake suggests growing acceptance of digital solutions that reduce daily cash payments and disputes at parking locations.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said the response to the scheme reflected public preference for convenience and transparency in civic services.

“People are opting for MC One Pass because it saves time, avoids daily transactions and brings predictability to parking,” he said, adding that the corporation would work towards expanding the scheme to more locations.

MC officials said the digital pass has helped ease on-ground issues by enabling faster entry and exit at parking sites, while also improving monitoring of collections. With payments being made online, the system has reduced manual handling of cash and complaints related to overcharging.

The civic body is now looking at widening the coverage of MC One Pass to additional municipal parking lots, particularly in high-traffic areas. Awareness drives are also being planned to encourage more daily commuters to opt for the monthly pass.

As per MC, residents can avail themselves of MC One Pass by scanning QR codes displayed at MC parking sites or by registering through the Municipal Corporation’s official website. Once enrolled, users can access designated parking areas without making repeated payments.

All about the pass

The MC One Pass is a digital monthly parking pass launched by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on January 27, 2026. It allows unlimited parking in all MC-managed parking lots across the city at a flat rate:

Rs 250 for two-wheelers

Rs 500 for four-wheelers

It is fully digital, cashless, and valid for one month (renewable). There is no need to visit any office. Users only need to register once and pay online.

Steps to apply or generate your MC One Pass

1. Find the QR code

Locate the official QR code for MC One Pass from any of these sources:

MC Chandigarh official website: mcchandigarh.gov.in (look for banners, parking section, or news)

Bank of Baroda website or BOB World app

At any MC-managed parking site where QR codes are displayed

Newspaper advertisements or official social media posts of MC Chandigarh

2. Scan the QR code

Use your phone camera or a QR scanner app to scan the code. This opens the official registration page on a secure digital platform managed by MC and Bank of Baroda.

3. Register (one-time process)

Enter your mobile number

Verify it using the OTP sent to your phone

Provide basic details if prompted, such as name and email. This is a one-time registration for future renewals.

4. Add your vehicle details

Enter your vehicle registration number

Select the vehicle type (two-wheeler or four-wheeler)

Multiple vehicles can be added, but each requires a separate payment.

5. Make the payment

Choose the monthly pass option

Pay Rs 250 for a two-wheeler or Rs 500 for a four-wheeler using UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, or other online methods

Payment is instant and secure.

6. Get your digital pass

After successful payment, the MC One Pass is generated instantly

A digital confirmation is sent via SMS, email, or in-app, with a QR code, reference number, or virtual sticker

Show this digital pass to parking attendants or scan it at entry and exit points.

7. Renew for the next month

Log in using the registered mobile number before expiry

Repeat the payment step. Vehicle details do not need to be re-entered.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
