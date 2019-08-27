Chandigarh MC issues draft notification on municipal cess on per unit charge of electricity

Chandigarh residents may have to shell out more for power now. For, draft notification of the municipal cess on per unit charge of electricity was issued on Monday.

Advertising

The municipal cess will be 10 paisa per unit charge. It is on the pattern of the Punjab government that this decision was taken by the General House and sent to UT Administration after approval.

The civic body aims to earn a revenue of around Rs 17 crore per annum with this municipal cess.

This move will affect 2.25 lakh consumers of all categories as their bills will see an inflation of around 10 per cent with this, depending on the usage or the consumption of the units.

Of the 2.25 lakh consumers, 1.75 lakh are residential users.

Advertising

Consumers are charged electricity duty, which is 9 paise per unit for residential consumers and 11 paise per unit for other categories.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh civic body said, “Draft notification has been issued and objections and suggestions of people have been called in for that and the same can be submitted within 30 days.”

To deal with the financial crisis of the MC which it has been facing for quite some time now, the House has already approved imposition of cow cess, be it on power bills, sale of four-wheelers and two-wheelers, country liquor, whisky and beer sold within municipal limits.

The House had sent the approval to the UT Administration which will adopt the Punjab Prohibition of Punjab Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, on the basis of which the cess will be levied. On a four-wheeler sold within MC limits, one will have to shell out Rs 500 while on a two-wheeler, one will have to shell out Rs 200 per vehicle. On electricity used within MC limits, one will have to shell out 2 paisa per unit. On country liquor sold within MC limits, Rs 5 will be levied per bottle and Rs 10 per bottle on whisky sold within MC limits and Rs 5 per bottle on beer sold within MC limits. The agencies — power department, Registering and Licensing Authority and excise and taxation department — concerned will collect the cess and hand over the revenue to the MC.