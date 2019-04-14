Toggle Menu
Chandigarh: Five-member Panjab University team wins hackathon competition

The team developed a ‘Video Conference’ application which is not only efficient in terms of speed and quality but also ensures data privacy of Indian users.

The winning PU team with VC. (Express photo)

(Written by Sumedha Sharma)

The team of five Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology) students from University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, won Smart India Hackathon competition and Rs 1 lakh under the category of problem statement given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during the Smart India Hackathon.

Rudransh Srivastava (team leader), Sarthak Prajapati, Shaleen Ahuja, Sanskriti Goel, Sarthak Gupta and one BE CSE student Himani Chopra participated in the third edition of Smart India Hackathon organised on March 2 and 3. The team developed a ‘Video Conference’ application which is not only efficient in terms of speed and quality but also ensures data privacy of Indian users.
It is an initiative of Government of India to generate innovative ideas for solving problems of various sectors. It was organised by the AICTE, and MHRD’s Innovation Cell (MIC). Eight teams were selected for the grand finale round from UIET, Panjab University. It was conducted in 48 different nodal centres across the country. A total of two lakh students from NITs, IITs and CFIs had participated in the competition, 6,000 of whom were shortlisted for the finale, and ultimately 230 teams (six members each) were declared winners.
Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor Panjab University, congratulated the team and further motivated them by ensuring allotment of space and other infrastructure within the Panjab University for pursuing the winning idea as a start-up.

