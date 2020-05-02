Chandigarh: First batch of Ladakh natives, including 12 patients, airlifted

Ladakh natives before being airlifted on Friday. (Express photo) Ladakh natives before being airlifted on Friday. (Express photo)

The Ladakh government on Friday airlifted its first set of 20 citizens stuck in Chandigarh.

A week ago, The Indian Express had published a report on the plight of patients and students from Ladakh who were stranded in the city due to the lockdown.

The citizens to be evacuated first included 12 patients and their kin.

“All were airlifted by the Indian Airforce after proper medical screening. They have safely reached Ladakh,” said Nodal officer Urgain. He said that following the Ministry’s order, the government is also preparing a standard operating procedure for evacuating the stranded students.

The Indian express had reported about Ladakh natives, including students, left with meager ration and no money, with many huddled up in PG rooms, stranded due to the lockdown. At least 40 patients from Ladakh, who had come to PGI for treatment of various chronic ailments, were also faced with crisis, especially because of the financial crunch. Several patients from Ladakh are suffering from cancer, heart problems or asthma.

In addition to the evacuation, the Ladakh administration has appointed liaison officers, who have been in touch with the patients to provide them with medicines and food. Meanwhile, most of the Ladakh students have been staying at Sectors 15, 11, 42 and the periphery of Chandigarh- Nayagaon in Punjab.

