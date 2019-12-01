Chandigarh: Denied entry to bar, duo go back, return to fire 7 bullets at its gate

Two men were told that they cannot enter a bar because it the entry time was over. They had an argument with the guard and left the spot. After sometime, they returned and fired seven bullets at the entry gate of the bar.

Advertising

The incident happened at Play Ground, a cafe-cum-bar in Sector 26, Saturday at around 12.19 am. Police have found five bullet shells from the spot.

According to Inderjeet Singh, alias Shafee, a bouncer who denied them entry to the bar, the two men fired the bullet randomly and by that time, he and two other bouncers had gone inside the bar and closed the door. After firing at the gate for two-and-a-half minutes, they escaped on a motorcycle.

“I was standing on the guard duty when the two men came and demanded the entry inside the bar. Since the entry time was over, I declined them. They were drunk and started abusing me. I called my colleagues. The two became more aggressive and later they left the spot. After some time, they returned with weapons. We went inside and shut the door. Later, I heard gunshots,” Inderjeet Singh said.

Advertising

Khem Verma, manager of Play Ground, said, “One of the three bouncers shared the picture of the entry gate with bullet marks with his employer, Honey, who was present at Social disco in Sector 26. He showed the pictures to three policemen who were there on patrolling. One of our employees informed the police control room an hour after the incident.”

Senior officials rushed to the spot and a case was registered under IPC Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and the Arms Act.

DSP (east) Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “We were informed about the firing almost an hour later. According to some witnesses, two men escaped on a motorcycle. We are making efforts to arrest them.” The incident was caught in the CCTV cameras installed outside the bar.

The Sector 26 showroom market has at least a dozen late night bars and discos. A similar incident had happened in June, 2015. Four assailants had fired at least nine bullets when they were refused to serve liquor at Score, a disco in Sector 8. Three persons were injured in the firing and the assailants were arrested later.