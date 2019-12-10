Chandigarh cricket association row: Court issues notice to BCCI, its members

The suit was filed in the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kushal Singla. The suit was filed in the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kushal Singla.

The Chandigarh District Court on Monday issued a notice to BCCI, and, Saba Karim and Anshuman Gaekwad, both affiliated members of BCCI, over a civil suit filed by former UT Cricket Association President Pradeep Chhabra, seeking to dissolve the newly formed UT Cricket Association, and retain the earlier cricket association.

The suit was filed in the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kushal Singla, seeking directions to dissolve the new formal UT Cricket Association by providing opportunity of personal hearing to Chhabra and to retain the earlier going on the UT Cricket Association, which was legally formed in 2013. The Court issued notice to BCCI, Saba Karim and Gaekwad for February 11, to file a reply over the petition moved.

In the petition, Chhabra has mentioned that he was appointed as member and then President of the UT Cricket Association, Chandigarh, in 2013. In 2015, a resolution was passed in a meeting that the operation of account of the association would be given only to the President and Treasurer of the association.

Chhabra alleged in the petition that he had signed the power of attorney in favour of Subhash Mahajan, a member of the association, to file a petition for the affiliation of the UT Cricket Association and then in 2016, a cheque was handed over to Subhash Mahajan to get the signature of the Treasurer for payment to be made to the counsel for association, but Mahajan signed the cheque himself and got it encashed and also got a cheque book issued of the account, however, later, Mahajan apologised for the matter when confronted by Chhabra and other members of association.

He further alleged that after a few days Mahajan, in connivance with other members, illegally convened a meeting of non-members and they took charge of the office of the UT Cricket Association at the behest of Anurag Thakur, former BCCI President and Chandigarh State President of BJP, Sanjay Tandon, while neither Mahajan nor other team members called the General House Meeting, which is must according to the Constitution of the association, and in the illegal meeting, Sanjay Tandon was nominated as the President and the new team was formed.

Advocate Deipa Asdhir Dubey, counsel for the petitioner, argued in the petition that later the cheque issued for the account of the UT Cricket Association was recalled, and the account was also closed to stop embezzlement of funds. Meanwhile, a representation was moved to the Director Sports, Chandigarh Administration, concerning the matter, but no action was taken by them.

The petition alleged that Subhash Mahajan and Sanjay Tandon, in connivance with the BCCI members, started a parallel association with the same name, UTCA (UT Cricket Association), unlawfully and with malafide intention, and they also took the account statement of the earlier association’s bank account, fraudulently. “The present team did a big fraud and acted illegally, the present team are not elected by the actual members of the association. Neither house of the meeting was convened and nor the due diligence was taken before calling the said meeting. No letter or any other mode was adopted by Mr Subhash Mahajan for the meeting…So the present association representing UT is illegal and null and void,” read the petition by Chhabra.

The petitioner alleged that he was intimated about the matter by way of representations to the BCCI, and its affiliated members even sent a legal notice to the BCCI but no response was received, following which, he filed a civil suit in the District Court.

