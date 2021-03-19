Chandigarh admin declares 6 containment zones, resumes contact tracing

A DAY after UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that certain relaxations among others have contributed in the spike in coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, the old practice of declaring containment zones in the view of Covid-19 spread was resumed in the city on Thursday. The administration also emphasised on the need of efficient contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, a practice which was also abandoned in the last few months.

The administration declared six areas as containment zones. These areas are parts of Sector 15, Sector 29, Sector 33, Sector 38, Sector 39 and Pushpak Society in Sector 49.

Adviser Manoj Parida issued instructions for regular screening and monitoring of people residing in the containment zones. Notably, the practice of declaring containment zones was reportedly halted for the last two months in Chandigarh. Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed Municipal Corporation Commissioner to intensify contact tracing and enhance sanitisation in the city.

No night curfew yet

Meanwhile, in the war room meeting, the administration ruled out the possibility of night curfew in Chandigarh. Administrator VP Singh Badnore advised the owners of restaurants and eating places to reduce the number of tables so that proper social distancing is maintained and close physical interaction among customers is avoided.

The Administrator appealed to the shopkeepers to get themselves voluntarily tested and display a signboard in front of their shops stating that they and their staffers are free from corona.

Testing to be increased

Badnore directed the officials to enhance testing, particularly RT-PCR test. He advised the hospital authorities to ensure that patients coming for OPD consultation preferably get themselves tested for Covid-19 either at government or private facilities available in the Union Territory, Chandigarh. He said that it will reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection on hospital premises, and will prevent unnecessary risk to healthcare workers and other patients.

During the meeting, PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said that there are 108 Covid-19 patients at Nehru Hospital Extension, of which 29 belong to Chandigarh, 49 to Punjab, 19 to Haryana, eight to Himachal Pradesh and three to other states.

The Director further informed that 6 per cent positivity has been found in the samples collected at PGIMER. Dr Puri of PGIMER said that many young patients have been affected with severe infection in the recent surge, and a large number of such patients are from rural areas. Dr Minni of PGIMER clarified that the samples which were sent for genome testing to Pune have reported that they contain the same coronavirus symptom as before.

Director of PGIMER further informed that they have administered 9,000 coronavirus vaccine doses till now.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, GMCH Director Principal, said that GMCH has tested 3,604 samples of which 191 were found positive and the positivity rate was 5.3 per cent. Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, said that they have tested 13,857 covid samples and found 7.8 per cent positivity rate last week. She further said that till date, 58,157 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner stated that there are 1,575 active cases in Mohali with 14 per cent positivity rate; his contemporary in Panchkula said that they are 457 active cases on Panchkula with 5.9 per cent positivity rate and Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner said that the UT has 1,330 active cases.