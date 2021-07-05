Chandigarh: 5 men in cab snatch purse, cell phone of pick-up driver

Five people in a cab snatched the purse and cell phone from the driver of a pickup truck on Saturday night.

The complainant in the case, Sukhdev Singh, a Chandigarh resident, told the police that he was going towards Zirakpur in his pickup truck when the incident occured. The victim works with poultry farms and transports chickens to the Tricity.

Singh told the police that when he was around 300 metres from Sector 66 near the IISER light point, four to five men who were in a cab stopped his vehicle.

“The driver had suddenly intercepted my vehicle. When I stopped, four men came out of the car. One of them pointed a pistol towards me and threatened to kill me. They snatched my purse, cell phone and a bag which contained some important papers,” Singh alleged. He said that the accused fled in their car after the incident.

The Phase XI police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.