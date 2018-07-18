Chandan Mitra quits BJP

Chandan Mitra, a former Rajya Sabha member, is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express Photo/File) Chandan Mitra, a former Rajya Sabha member, is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express Photo/File)

Senior BJP leader Chandan Mitra on Wednesday quit the party. Talking to ANI, Mitra said, “I have given resignation. I have not decided when or where I will join, I am not going to disclose it.”

The Indian Express on Tuesday reported that Mitra had resigned from the party, but there was no official confirmation on whether BJP president Amit Shah accepted his resignation.

Mitra, a former Rajya Sabha member, is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer.

Mitra was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, BJP got him elected to the upper house from Madhya Pradesh. His term ended in 2016.

Although he was a prominent face of the BJP in Delhi circles and often defended the party on crucial issues, Mitra, considered to be close to party veteran L K Advani, has been sidelined under the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah leadership.

