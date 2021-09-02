Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passes away

0 Comment(s) *
Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra.
Mitra was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2010. His tenure ended in 2016. He was a close aide of party veteran L K Advani, but was sidelined by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah leadership.
In July 2018, Mitra, Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer, resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
