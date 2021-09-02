scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passes away

Chandan Mitra was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2010. His tenure ended in 2016. He was a close aide of party veteran L K Advani, but was sidelined by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah leadership.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 9:08:51 am
Chandan Mitra, Chandan Mitra passes away, Chandan Mitra dead, Chandan Mitra news, who was Chandan Mitra, Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra, India news, Indian expressChandan Mitra was also the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express file photo/Kevin D’Souza)

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra.

Mitra was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2010. His tenure ended in 2016. He was a close aide of party veteran L K Advani, but was sidelined by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah leadership.

In July 2018, Mitra, Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer, resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement