Karnataka: Two arrested after 11 die of suspected prasad poisoning in Chamrajanagar

A day after six people died and 40 others fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple in Karnataka’s Chamrajanagar district, officials Saturday arrested two people. Chamrajanagar district in-charge Puttaranga Shetty told news agency ANI, “Whoever may be the culprit, action will be taken against them. Police investigating the case and already arrested two persons.”

The food was offered to devotees, who had gathered for the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of the Maramma temple at Sulivadi village. Police said that at least six people died in hospitals after developing symptoms of severe food poisoning. Those critical were taken to Mysuru for treatment.

Reflecting to the incident, the district health officer had said it was suspected that poison might have got mixed with the “prasad”.

People started vomiting soon after consuming the prasad and began writhing in pain and commotion prevailed in the area Friday. Nearly 200 people were gathered for the event, some of whom had reportedly said that the food smelled of kerosene.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited patients at hospitals on Friday and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Describing the incident as unfortunate, he assured that the Chamrajanagar health administration is being provided with medical help at the earliest.

“There is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. The Principal Secretary and commissioner have instructed District Health Officers of Mandya and Mysore to provide help to Chamrajanagar health administration,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

The CM added that a programme officer was monitoring calls at the call centre of emergency helpline number 108 and coordinating for ambulance services.