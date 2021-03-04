Chamoli flash flood — District admn to insurance firm: Halt settlement of power project company claims

It flash flood also damaged the NTPC’s hydro power project over Dhauli Ganga river in Tapovan area of Joshimath tehsil.

THE CHAMOLI district administration in Uttarakhand has written to insurance firm New India Assurance to immediately stop settlement of claims that Rishi Ganga Power Project company has filed to recover the loss it suffered in last month’s flash flood.

According to a release from the Chamoli district administration, Rishi Ganga Power Project has so far not taken any action to provide compensation to the families of those died or have gone missing from its project site. It said the company was also not providing cooperation in the relief and rescue operation at the site.

The flash flood in Rishi Ganga river washed away the hydro power project infrastructure in Raini village on February 7. It also damaged the NTPC’s hydro power project over Dhauli Ganga river in Tapovan area of Joshimath tehsil.

According to the release, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauriya has written to Deputy General Manager of New India Assurance, informing about the loss of life at the project site. “Several people are still missing and search operation is continuing. But people of the power project are not providing any cooperation after the incident. The power project company has done nothing for disposal of claims…. Due to this (delay), there is dissatisfaction among the affected people against the power project,” it said.

Bhadauriya told The Indian Express that the Rishi Ganga Power Project company has claimed Rs 112 crore in insurance from New India Assurance, and if the claim is settled it won’t face any loss. “The company should get its insurance claim only after it settles the claims of the affected families. A request has been made to New India Assurance company in this regard,” Bhadauriya said.

However, Bhadauriya said no affected family has approached the administration for settlement of claims.

About participation in the rescue operation, Bhadauriya said, “They were supposed to assist in rescue and relief operation. But their main support will be if they give compensation package to people missing from their project site.”

According to the Chamoli administration, 55 people went missing in the flash flood from Raini village area; 43 of them were from the hydro power project site.