Chamba is Covid free as 3 more patients recover, only 2 active cases left in Himachal

Three more coronavirus patients in Himachal Pradesh have recovered, leaving only two active cases in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman told the media here on Saturday.

One patient in Chamba and two in Una have recovered, while one patient each in Una ans Sirmaur are still under treatment, health officials said. With this, Chamba district has become coronavirus free.

A total of 370 people were tested on Saturday, among whom 144 tested negative while the results of the others were awaited at the time of filing of this report.

The state has not reported a fresh infection since April 22, although a large influx of people into the state this week has posed a new challenge for the government. Police said a Chamba resident jumped home quarantine after tearing the quarantine sticker placed outside his house by officials, and has been booked.

DGP SR Mardi said six districts in the state have been categorised as orange zones, including Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Una and Solan, while the remaining six districts are green zones. He said that the state government has not imposed any added restrictions upon the Centre’s list of regulations for the various zones.

For those stuck in Tricity

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to bring back its residents stranded in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohail— collectively called the tricity— from Sunday, an official spokesperson said. Those who do not have any vehicle can register on the portal http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/, the spokesperson said, adding that the people stuck in the state can also register on it after which a comprehensive plan will be made for their movement.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will run its buses from Chandigarh between Sunday and Tuesday for permanent residents of the state stranded in the tricity. Buses for residents of Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts will run on the first-come-first-serve basis from Sunday at 6 am from Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 of Chandigarh, an official said. Buses for residents of Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts will be run from May 4 whereas residents of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Solan districts can board buses on May 5.

A photocopy of Aadhaar card or any other government identity proof will be required and boarding will be allowed only after a medical examination, he said, adding that all people will have to give an undertaking that they are not infected by coronavirus.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma has been made the state nodal officer for the task. Managing Director, HRTC, Yunus, has been designated as the state joint nodal officer for bringing back the stranded people, he added.

Sharma and Yunus can be contacted on mobile numbers 9418230009 and 8894035375, respectively, he added.

