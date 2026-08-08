7 killed as private bus falls off hilly road in Himachal’s Chamba, 11 injured

Seven passengers were killed, and 11 others were injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba after a private bus overturned and rolled down a steep slope multiple times before landing on a lower road on Saturday morning, the police said.

The accident occurred at 7.15 am near Chalunj Mor on the hilly Bairagarh-Tissa road. Bairagarh is a remote area in Chamba district, located near Sach Pass.

According to preliminary investigation, the bus had started its journey from Bairagarh towards Chamba and met with the accident about 15 minutes after departure. There were 18 people, including the driver, on the bus, the police said.

Vijay Kumar Saklani, Superintendent of Police, Chamba, said it was too early to determine the cause of the accident, while the preliminary probe has not ruled out a mechanical fault in the bus. “It is likely that the axle of the bus may have broken. We are yet to record the statements of the injured,” Saklani told The Indian Express.