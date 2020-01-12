Challenge Opposition to discuss whether CAA is to give citizenship or snatch it: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Over 5 lakh postcards written in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were showcased in his presence. (Photo: Javed Raja) Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Over 5 lakh postcards written in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were showcased in his presence. (Photo: Javed Raja)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Opposition leaders to hold a discussion on whether the Citizenship Amendment Act (caa) has provisions to snatch citizenship or to give it. Shah claimed that the Opposition has kicked up a “storm of misinformation” to create anarchy and mistrust in the country.

Speaking at the Mahatma Mandir convention hall in Gandhinagar during the launch of cyber safety initiatives of the Gujarat Police, the minister said, “Narendra Modi turned the CAB into CAA in order to provide citizenship to crores of people. In this regard, the entire opposition… Rahul Baba and company, Mamata (Banerjee), (Arvind) Kejriwal, Communists… have kicked up a storm of misinformation. They have spread the lie that through this Act, citizenship of minority, Muslims, is being snatched. Today, from this dais, I challenge them to hold a discussion on whether CAA has the provision to provide citizenship or snatch it.”

Later, at a “sneh milan” event organised by the BJP in Ahmedabad city on Saturday evening, 5.7 lakh postcards written in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act were showcased in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pointing to the neatly stacked postcards arranged to form “CAA” on the dais, Shah said, “Seeing this pile of postcards, Mamta Didi, Rahul Baba and Arvind Kejriwal will come to their senses about wishes of the country’s citizens. These postcards have been written by people to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for CAA.” Earlier, at the event at Naranpura, which is part of the Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar represented by Shah, a BJP member announced that it was a “world record” for the “largest awareness campaign organised in support of CAA.”

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced CAA to provide citizenship to “crores of people”. However, the minister refrained from mentioning the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in his 30-minute speech.

Shah urged BJP workers to conduct “door-to-door” campaign on CAA. “The Opposition has worked towards misleading minority and youth and as a result a sense of anarchy and an environment of mistrust has developed. But lies don’t have legs. I urge BJP supporters to visit each household and tell people the truth about CAA. Because they (opposition) have no other issue to raise today, be it development, law and order, foreign policy, defence policy. PM Modi has increased the stature of India in the world and these people don’t have any other option but to rely on one lie. I advise them that their lies are not going to mislead the people of India for long,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that the Partition and 1971 Indo-Pak war gave birth to the issue of citizenship. “With the birth of Bangladesh, a new problem started and even during the time of Independence, Partition was a problem. Thousands and thousands of refugees had to leave their homeland in order to safeguard their respect and their women’s honour and this has been going on even till date. Lakhs and crores of people with painful memories came to India. In front of them, their sisters and daughters were mistreated, their family members were killed… Lord Buddha, who has followers all over the world, his statue in Afghanistan was blown off by tanks… lives of lakhs and crores of people became worse than hell… in India they did not receive citizenship, schooling, jobs, healthcare or rights. Why? Because governments due to their greed for vote-bank thought that if they were given rights, then someone else would be upset,” Shah said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also spoke at the event. “Under the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah, historic decisions such as Article 370, Ram Temple issue, CAA and (instant) triple talaq were taken up and the Gujarati pair, with conviction, has given new leadership to the country.”

