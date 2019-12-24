Chalk out plan to save country: Mamata writes to Opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Hours after the Jharkhand Assembly poll results Monday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruled states and senior leaders of Opposition parties urging to them to “unite” and chalk out a plan to “save the country”.

TMC sources said the letter was sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, among others.

“Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country, irrespective of caste and creed… are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC,” Banerjee’s letter said.

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime… I sincerely and honestly request senior leaders and all political outfits to stand up against this… let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts of the Centre and save India’s democratic soul,” she added.

