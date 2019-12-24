Chalk out plan to save country: Mamata to CMs of non-BJP states

In her letter, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “serious”. In her letter, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “serious”.

Hours after Jharkhand Assembly poll results Monday — the BJP lost to the JMM-Congress alliance — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruled states and senior leaders of Opposition parties urging to them to “unite” and chalk out a plan to “save the country”.

The letter from Banerjee assumes significance as the strength of non-BJP CMs has increased in the country with Hemant Soren set to become Jharkhand CM.

Later in the day, Banerjee, while speaking at a Christmas function at St. Xavier’s College, said attempts were made to divide the people along religious lines and appealed to the people to stand united.

In her letter, Banerjee described the current situation arising out of protests in the country against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “serious” and urged all opposition parties to come together and rise against the “draconian regime” of the central government.

Sources in the TMC said the letter was sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, among others.

“Today, I write to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly women and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic … The situation is serious,” Banerjee’s letter said.

“Today, we need to rise against this draconian regime. I sincerely and honestly request all senior leaders and all political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre,” she added.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also said his government would not not implement NRC.

Banerjee’s letter said, “The ruling party is bulldozing these democratic movements (referring to opposition to the citizenship law that has sprung up nationwide) by using state machineries and brute force. Let us rise to save the India of our forefathers.”

